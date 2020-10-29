Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the energy giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.53.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. Exelon has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 249.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.