Factom (FCT) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Factom coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00007148 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Factom has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $30,243.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,436,126 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, BCEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

