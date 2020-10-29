Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of FPI stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,603 shares in the company, valued at $16,727,924.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $129,560. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

