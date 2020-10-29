FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.37. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

