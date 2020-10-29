FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx stock opened at $259.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

