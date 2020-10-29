Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.85.

FIS opened at $132.51 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,656.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

