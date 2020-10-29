First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Horizon National from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of FHN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

