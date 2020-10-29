First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,730,642 shares of company stock worth $598,445,989 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of First Solar by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.