Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

