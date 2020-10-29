Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.90.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $141.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $11,949,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $18,421,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Five Below by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.