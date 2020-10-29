Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Raised to $148.00 at UBS Group

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $116.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE:FVRR opened at $160.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.41 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $184.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.