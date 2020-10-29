Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FND. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $996,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,051,454 shares of company stock worth $409,546,362. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

