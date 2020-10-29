Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

FOCS opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,612.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $8,096,256.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $152,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $248,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

