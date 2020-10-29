Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB increased their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $101,045,628.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,885,686.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,819,262 shares of company stock worth $624,410,172. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.