Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lifted by Truist from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of FRPT opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.43.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $1,599,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

