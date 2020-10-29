Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires New Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $54.72 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $56.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.