Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 7,407 VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CNXT opened at $42.90 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

