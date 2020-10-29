Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 141,836.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 202.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

