Fulcrum Equity Management Has $338,000 Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $310.99 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.39 and its 200-day moving average is $284.97.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

