Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $352,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $192.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,998,925 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

