Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $374,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

KWEB opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $73.66.

