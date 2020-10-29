Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $388,000 in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 196.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

