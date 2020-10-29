Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.21. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

