Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 14,962 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

FSKR stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.61 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.