Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 7,879 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Universal were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Universal by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Universal by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVV opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $969.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63. Universal Co. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $58.30.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.81 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

