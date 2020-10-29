FunFair Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $443,992.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. FunFair has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $443,992.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ABCC, ZB.COM and Radar Relay. During the last week, FunFair has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00086778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00228627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00032554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.01286980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Livecoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC, ABCC, OKEx, Gate.io, C2CX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

