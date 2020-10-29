FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $10.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.64.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,253.54 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,282.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 149.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

