FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.63 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZZZ. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $830.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$24.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

