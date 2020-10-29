Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

GRTX opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $238.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,959,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,549,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,860. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

