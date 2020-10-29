General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $132.43 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

