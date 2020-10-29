General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.81 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 54.4% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

