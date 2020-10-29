GeoDB (GEO) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002178 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $148,571.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.06 or 0.03999843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00222281 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock.

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

