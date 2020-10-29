Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBCI. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

