GoHelpFund Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $14,231.27 and approximately $38,644.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00086778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00228627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00032554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.01286980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000586 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

