Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Elm Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $2.93 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 163.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.57% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.