Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $39.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.