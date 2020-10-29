Grin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002054 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Coinall, Hotbit and BitForex. Grin has a market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000291 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000604 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Grin

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 56,149,080 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Bisq, KuCoin, Hotbit, TradeOgre, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

