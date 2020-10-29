HC Wainwright Raises Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $130.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.86.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $104.42 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after acquiring an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after acquiring an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 43.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 182,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.