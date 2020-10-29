HC Wainwright Trims Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Target Price to $12.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $492.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 710,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

