Head-To-Head Analysis: Gulf West Investment Properties (OTCMKTS:GLFW) & Raymond James (OTCMKTS:RJF)

Gulf West Investment Properties (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Gulf West Investment Properties alerts:

Gulf West Investment Properties has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raymond James has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf West Investment Properties and Raymond James’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf West Investment Properties N/A N/A N/A Raymond James 10.75% 13.04% 2.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Gulf West Investment Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Raymond James shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulf West Investment Properties and Raymond James’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf West Investment Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Raymond James $8.02 billion 1.29 $1.03 billion $7.40 10.16

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf West Investment Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gulf West Investment Properties and Raymond James, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf West Investment Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Raymond James 2 5 2 1 2.20

Raymond James has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.38%. Given Raymond James’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Gulf West Investment Properties.

Summary

Raymond James beats Gulf West Investment Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulf West Investment Properties Company Profile

Gulf West Investment Properties, Inc. operates as a property developer/builder in the United States. The company offers construction services, which include design, development, supervision, and completion; and marketing services, such as design, engineering, permits, architecture, and planning. It also provides real estate brokerage services for developers and individuals. The company was formerly known as Stratera, Inc. and changed its name to Gulf West Investment Properties, Inc. in September 2009. Gulf West Investment Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf West Investment Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf West Investment Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.