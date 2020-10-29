Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.47. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

