Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.11. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

