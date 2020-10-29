Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

