Honeywell International (HON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Honeywell International to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HON stock opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

