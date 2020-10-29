HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 350 by Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 360.23.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

