HSBC Lowers ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $150.10 on Monday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

