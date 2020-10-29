Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,867,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

