Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

HBAN stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

