Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s (HSE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued their hold rating on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

Shares of HSE stock opened at C$3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. Husky Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

