Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hutchison China MediTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hutchison China MediTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. Hutchison China MediTech has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 31.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

